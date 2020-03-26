5 Major Ways The MCU's Spider-Man Is Different Than The Marvel Comics

Traditionally, Aunt May is an elderly woman of, at least, 65 years with gray hair often put into a ponytail and clothes that you have probably seen your grandmother wear, while the MCU reimagines her in her early 50s with long, free-flowing black hair who has been known to sport tank tops or T-shirts from time to time. It is an intriguing update in the character's mythology, especially following Rosemary Harris' ripped-from-the-pages depiction in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy and the darker hair color being the biggest difference of Sally Field's iteration in The Amazing Spider-Man films. However, no one is going to fight any reason to have Marisa Tomei on the screen, so it is no sweat of off any Spidey purist's back.