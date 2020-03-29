6 Mission: Impossible Missions Ranked On How Impossible They Really Were

Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol may be one of the more straight-forward adventures (and almost the end of an era) in the franchise, but the actions required to stop that nuclear attack on San Francisco created some impossible events. Hunt almost died several times during the ascent of the Burj Khalifa, though it ultimately was all for naught. Ethan's last minute decision to intentionally drive a car off the ledge of an automated car park to get to the ground floor was incredibly stupid, though I'll credit impossible points because he survived the fall and was able to effectively deactivate the missile before it obliterated the city of San Francisco.