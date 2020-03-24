Director Patty Jenkins Says Wonder Woman 1984 Was Made For The Big Screen

At some point, we are all going to attempt to return to normalcy. Movie theaters are going to be a big part of feeling that normalcy, and there’s a very real chance here that Wonder Woman 1984 could be the first big movie to welcome us all back to cinemas (and to the past). Not only could that put the film in a really good financial situation, it could also add an excitement around the release that wouldn’t be possible under ordinary circumstances. To put a finer point on it, if this is the movie that welcomes most people back to theaters for the first time, it could be an experience many remember for the rest of their lives. Why wouldn’t you want to be that movie?