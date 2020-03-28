Spider-Man 3: 6 Villains Tom Holland Could Face Off Against In His Next MCU Movie

Kraven The Hunter a.k.a. Sergei Kravinoff has been around pretty much since the beginning of Spider-Man's existence, having been introduced in August 1964's The Amazing Spider-Man #15. He is known for being the greatest big game hunter in the world and always looking for a new challenge – and he winds up setting his sights on Spider-Man because he believes that taking the superhero down will cement his legacy. For Spider-Man 3 they might have to update the character a little bit to be more 21st century, but the original motives of the villain would suit the blockbuster’s setup perfectly. It’s not entirely clear if he will be available to use in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because other stuff Sony is cooking up, but he is definitely a top choice.