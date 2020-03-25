First Nine Minutes Of Bloodshot Available For Free As Vin Diesel Hypes Release

If you're like us here at CinemaBlend, you spend an inordinate amount of your time inside movie theaters. This makes the whole "stay home" thing feel strange when it isn't broken up by at least one trip to the theater in a week. Luckily, while theaters are almost entirely closed, the movies are on their way directly to us, which isn't the same, but it'll do. Yesterday, Vin Diesel's Bloodshot debuted as a rental through most online storefronts, but if you want a little taste, you don't even have to rent it, as the first nine minutes of the film are now available on YouTube.