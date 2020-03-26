Would Spider-Man Or Star-Lord Win A Fight? Tom Holland And Chris Pratt Talk It Out

Pratt: I think probably Spider-Man, right? Because you have the Iron Spider suit.

Holland: But also, without any gadgets…

Pratt: I think Peter Quill could take Peter Parker, but I think Spider-Man would probably beat up Peter Quill. However, Peter Quill never fights alone and always fights dirty. He’s got the Guardians of the Galaxy. So, if you take me on, you’ve got to take on Drax and Rocket Racoon.

Holland: I wouldn’t want to fight Drax.

Pratt: No, trick question. We’d never fight.