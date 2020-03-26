Would Spider-Man Or Star-Lord Win A Fight? Tom Holland And Chris Pratt Talk It Out

Leave a Comment
Usually when two or more superheroes are together, they’re teaming up to combat the forces of evil. That said, there are instances when superheroes find themselves at odds with one another (I’m looking at you, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Captain America: Civil War), and even ignoring those instances, if you’re a comic book media fan, chances are you’ve debated countless times with a friend over who would win in a fight between two specific superheroes.
That’s just the situation Chris Pratt and Tom Holland found themselves recently while promoting their new movie, Pixar’s Onward. With the two of them appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Star-Lord and Spider-Man, respectively, they were asked who would emerge victorious if those heroes came to blows. Here’s how the dialogue between Pratt and Holland unfolded on the subject.
Pratt: I think probably Spider-Man, right? Because you have the Iron Spider suit.
Holland: But also, without any gadgets…
Pratt: I think Peter Quill could take Peter Parker, but I think Spider-Man would probably beat up Peter Quill. However, Peter Quill never fights alone and always fights dirty. He’s got the Guardians of the Galaxy. So, if you take me on, you’ve got to take on Drax and Rocket Racoon.
Holland: I wouldn’t want to fight Drax.
Pratt: No, trick question. We’d never fight.
This Star-Lord vs. Spider-Man debate came up while Chris Pratt and Tom Holland were playing Pixar Dictionary during their time with PopSugar. Granted, Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill did briefly tangle with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Avengers: Infinity War when the Guardians of the Galaxy initially assumed that the Web-Slinger, along with Iron Man and Doctor Strange, were working with Thanos. However, once everyone in the room realized they all disliked the Mad Titan, then they quickly became allies.
But let’s say Star-Lord and Spider-Man had to throw down in a straightforward brawl. Who comes out on top? Well, Chris Pratt ultimately decides such a scenario wouldn’t happen, but I do agree that even if Spider-Man wasn’t wearing the Iron Spider suit, his arachnid-themed abilities would make beating Star-Lord quite easy. That said, if Spidey has to take on all of the Guardians of the Galaxy, then the playing field shifts drastically, and I personally think Peter Parker would be overwhelmed by the team.
Perhaps some of you will feel differently, but as far as the MCU continuity goes, the chances of Star-Lord and Spider-Man ever having a full-fledged fight are extremely slim. For one thing, they’ve already worked alongside one another and had the shared experience of being erased from existence for five years, and that’s more than enough to build a tight bond.
More importantly, following Avengers: Endgame’s climactic conflict, Peter Parker stuck around Earth and Peter Quill ventured out into space again with Thor and the other Guardians. Who knows if they’ll ever cross paths again?
Either way, we haven’t seen the last of either of these characters. Tom Holland will reprise Peter Parker when the third MCU-set Spider-Man movie swings into theaters on July 16, 2021, and Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill will return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which doesn’t have a release date yet. Find out what else the MCU has hitting the big screen in the coming years with our handy guide.