Meghan Markle Getting Back Into Hollywood With Disney+ Role

Disney+ has already attracted some pretty heavy talent, with Marvel actors like Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen in particular already signed on for TV roles in the coming months (and that’s not even counting all the heavy talent involved with The Mandalorian and other Marvel shows). Next up, Disney+ will be adding Meghan Markle in what looks to be her first post-Suits gig and one of her last positions under the title the Duchess of Sussex.