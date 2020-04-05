Black Widow: All The Marvel Characters Confirmed To Appear, Including Taskmaster

The former Lieutenant General of the United States Army and Secretary of State will appear in Black Widow in some capacity, maybe even searching for Romanoff after she goes on the run following the events of Captain America: Civil War. Thunderbolt's brief appearances in the film's trailers make it seem like he's up to old tricks, but it's hard to say what side of the battle he stands on. Whatever happens, it's safe to say that Ross, a master tactician, will try to play the situation to his advantage.