One Bond Expert Think Idris Elba's Missed His Chance To Play 007

Idris Elba fans are probably heartbroken to hear that the lessons of the 007 franchise dictate that he be removed from the running for the lead. Yet with the actor himself pretty content with distancing himself from those rumors of consideration time and again, as well as a similar, but radically different role as rogue agent Brixton in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, it might be a good time to let go of the past and look towards the future.