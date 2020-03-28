Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Have Returned To The United States Following Coronavirus Quarantine

The Hanks’ playful posts may seem jokey, but their initial announcement has inspired many other celebrities to speak out. Idris Elba, who was diagnosed shortly after Hanks, praised him for bringing his diagnosis to the forefront and has since sought to follow suit by being candid about his battle with COVID-19. Kumail Nanjiani also regards Hanks’ decision to step forward as a turning point for the pandemic. Even Kevin Bacon, a good friend of Hanks, has taken his messages to heart and is seeking to make an impact in his own way.