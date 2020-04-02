What The Cast Of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Is Doing Now That The Trilogy Is Over

Harrison Ford (Han Solo)

Harrison Ford’s role in Rise of Skywalker wasn’t much more than a cameo, but he was in the movie and he’s Han Solo, so of course he’s found a place on this list. The future of Ford’s career after Star Wars is interesting because next he’s going back to another famed role of his: Indiana Jones. The actor is signed on to star in Indiana Jones 5 and continue Lucasfilm’s plan to expand its well-known franchises. It was recently announced that Steven Spielberg is no longer directing and James Mangold will be reportedly helming instead. He’s also set to star in a television show called The Staircase which is an adaptation of the docuseries about a man who claims his wife died by falling down a flight of stairs but he’s suspected to be her murderer.