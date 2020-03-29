Why The Rock Isn't Sharing His Workout Routine During Quarantine

the asshole who’s saying, ‘Hey guys, look at me, look at the great work outs I’m having. Look at this place, the iron paradise, wow I feel great. 280 lbs and I feel good, huh. How about you guys, I mean be creative in your house!’ No, no. I definitely don’t want to do that. Again maybe I’m oversensitive and that’s OK. I am who I am. I am empathetic and I know that millions and millions and millions of you around the world it’s killing you not to be able to go to a gym… you can only do so much shit in your house and be creative before it drives you batshit crazy. I completely understand that and the last thing I want to do is show you [my gym workout].