Doctor Strange 2: What We Know So Far About The Multiverse Of Madness

Who Is Directing Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness?

The answer to the question of who is directing Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness is a complicated one, as it has changed over the course of the project’s development. As of right now, Sam Raimi will direct.

Scott Derrickson Was Originally Signed On

When the film was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Kevin Feige announced that Scott Derrickson, who directed the first Doctor Strange solo film, was going to be coming back and taking the helm of the sequel. At that time it was also confirmed that Derrickson would be taking care of the script alongside his longtime writing partner C. Robert Cargill.