Wow, X-Men Star James McAvoy Made A Generous Donation To Help The UK Fight COVID-19

The coronavirus is still making its way across the world and, as it continues to spread, more damage is being dealt to our way of life. Thankfully, many are stepping up in the face of this crisis and doing their part to make change. This includes celebrities like Drew Brees, who recently announced that he would donate $5 million to help the pandemic relief in New Orleans. Now, actor James McAvoy has pledged a massive donation to help combat COVID-19.