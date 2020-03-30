Bond Girl Lea Seydoux Has Seen No Time To Die, Here's What She Thinks

As far as movie franchises go, there are few quite as massive and long-running as the James Bond movies. 007's adventures as an MI6 agent have enthralled audiences for decades, and Eon Productions is showing no signs of slowing down. But Daniel Craig's tenure as Bond will come to an end with Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time to Die. The highly anticipated blockbuster has been pushed back a number of times, but actress Lea Seydoux was able to see the theatrical cut. And she even shared her thoughts on Bond 25.