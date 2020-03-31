Fast And The Furious Vin Diesel And His Real-Life Son Have A 'Global Family' Message Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

Diesel's other big movie, F9, the most recent entry in the Fast & Furious franchise, was supposed to hit theaters this May, but the outbreak resulted in it, along with so many other films being delayed. On the plus side, F9 is one of the few films that currently has a new opening opening date. Unfortunately, that date is a year from now, as it's now set to open April 2, 2021. The movie was so close to happening that ticket pre-sales had already started. It's going to be a while longer before we get Justice for Han apparently.