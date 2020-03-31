Zack Snyder's Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Watch Party Available In Its Entirety

Zack Snyder kicked off the DCEU in 2013 with Man of Steel, and he’d planned to do a five-movie arc, with two Justice League sequels capping off the saga. However, the course of the DCEU has shifted since Justice League’s release, and not only is the franchise focusing more on standalone character stories rather than interconnectivity, Snyder’s time with it appears to be done. Still, there are plenty of folks who liked what he delivered in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and maybe someday Warner Bros will change its mind and release the Snyder Cut as requested.