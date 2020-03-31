J.K Rowling’s New Harry Potter Audiobook Is Here, And It Has A Cursed Child Connection

It’s been over twenty years since the Harry Potter franchise first began with a best-selling novel. It’s since expanded to new heights that explore different realms of the world and can be enjoyed in just about every way you can imagine, whether its a sorting hat personality quiz or theme park ride at Universal Studios. The latest release from J.K. Rowling is an audiobook version of her 2007 collection of short stories, The Tales of Beedle the Bard. It connects actors from all sectors of the Wizarding World, including The Cursed Child.