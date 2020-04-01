Sylvester Stallone Has An Unexpected Answer For Rocky Movie He’s Most Proud Of

It's likely this reason that there was little interest in making Rocky Balboa, there was a feeling the franchise was done. Sylvester Stallone, however, clearly believed in the movie, as he continued to push to make it happen until he finally won out. The actor is mostly proud of the movie simply for existing it seems, but Rocky Balboa is possibly the most underrated in the franchise. It's a perfect book end to the series, coming as close to the tone and feel of the original Rocky as any of the sequels. Both films are true character pieces where the boxing is merely the setting, and both show that, while Stallone's reputation may be for brainless action, he's a capable actor as well. It's a film that's about the struggles that Rocky goes through when his career has reached its end. The movie was also better received by both the box office and critics than Rocky V.