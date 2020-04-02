Uncut Gems Finally Has A Netflix Premiere Date

So let’s say you haven’t seen Uncut Gems yet. Maybe things have been busy during your big quarantine, and you’ve been burning through your watch list faster than Sonic The Hedgehog sampling the entirety of a chili cook-off. Or maybe you’re just waiting for the film to hit Netflix. In either case, it happens to the best of us; but in the specific instance we’ve just invoked, you won’t have to wait too long for results. As it turns out, Uncut Gems will be headed to Netflix’s streaming library on May 25.