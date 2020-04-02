That Thing You Do Songwriter Adam Schlesinger Has Died From Coronavirus Complications

In the TV realm, Adam Schlesinger musically contributed to shows and specials like A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!, Good Luck Charlie, Sesame Street and Saturday Night Live, not to mention that he won Emmys for his work on the 65th and 66th Tony Awards, both of which were hosted by Neil Patrick Harris. More recently, Schlesinger served as the executive music producer of, as well as wrote songs for, The CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which wrapped up its four-season run last year.