Snyder Cut Fans Get A Glimmer Of Hope From New WarnerMedia CEO

If we take the “Likes” one step further, we can make the assumption that Jason Kilar’s new “baby,” HBO Max, stands as the most obvious home for the movie we all know now as Zack Snyder’s Justice League. While many fans assumedly want a theatrical release for the 3.5-hour cut, that’s becoming increasingly unlikely. Especially as theater chains rebound from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there are so many studio features that will be fighting for screen space, meaning Snyder’s Justice League should be content with a streaming release so that fans can simply see what his vision for the movie would have been.