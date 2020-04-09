Kill Bill And 9 Other Great Martial Arts Movies Available Streaming

The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, also known as The Master Killer (which is also the name of one of the rappers in the group) is a story of revenge, but then growth. A man named Liu Yude is caught in the middle of an uprising where his family and friends are murdered. In anger, Liu Yude heads off to the Shaolin temple to learn the ways of martial arts, but he needs to start from the bottom and he learns valuable lessons in the process. Each “chamber” that he learns is a different technique. The fight choreography is immaculate and it’s a legendary movie that all fans of the genre need to see.

