Jordan Peele’s Candyman Gets New Release Date, So Don’t Say His Name Just Yet

Film studios are still scrambling to shuffle release dates due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Like its competitors, Universal Pictures has been forced to make some significant changes to its 2020 film slate. Yet the studio had been mum on the fate of the Candyman reboot, but now it looks like viewers will have to wait just a little longer before they can say his name.
Candyman was originally slated to hit theaters on June 12, but Universal has now delayed its release to September 25, according to THR. With this move, the film takes the place of the choir competition-centric film Praise This, which is now undated.
Some may be disappointed to know that they’ll have to wait a bit longer for the iconic horror villain’s big-screen return, but the move makes sense. Given the state of things, Universal would ideally want to make as much as they can on their investment. At this point, releasing it during the summer would more than likely lead to a loss on the company’s part.
Candyman is intended to be a reboot of the original 1992 film. The movie tells the story of a visual artist who uses the details of the Candyman killings of the past as inspiration for his work. However, in doing so, he manages to reawaken something that could have dire consequences on his community and his sanity.
Nia DaCosta serves as director, while Get Out’s Jordan Peele co-wrote the screenplay and is producing through Monkeypaw Productions. The film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris and Colman Domingo. Tony Todd is also rumored to be reprising his role as the titular character.
Candyman is only one of many commercial films to be impacted by recent events. Disney recently revealed that they would be moving several 2020 films to later dates and would even be sending one film straight to Disney+. These decisions have also impacted Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 slate in a major way.
In spite of these delays, some are still feeling optimistic about saving the summer movie season. AMC CEO Adam Aron is hoping to reopen theaters in mid-June. It’s hard to say if he’ll ultimately get his wish and, even if theaters were to open at that point, would audiences be keen to head back to the movies by then?
Nevertheless, audiences will still have more than a few films to look forward to in 2020, with Candyman hopefully being one of them. Stay tuned for any further film or television developments involving COVID-19.