Watch Tom Holland Do Shirtless Spider-Man Challenge, Then Invite Ryan Reynolds And Jake Gyllenhaal

If you’ve spent any amount of time on Instagram lately, you know there’s a ton of challenges being passed around to keep us entertained, as we remain separately bored in our own homes. The MCU’s very own Spider-Man, Tom Holland got on the challenge train this week with one that involves him trying to put on his shirt while doing a handstand, and he invited along fellow Marvel stars. Check it out:
Looks like that one's tough to do! Tom Holland struggled to complete the challenge in the video he initially posted on his Instagram, taking a full minute to put on his shirt while scaling a wall. You’d think Spidey would be the expert here, wouldn’t you? He did do it though, and he challenged his Spider-Man: Far From Home bestie Jake Gyllenhaal and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.
Jake Gyllenhaal rose to the challenge with this effortless performance of the handstand challenge. Oops. Here’s Quentin Beck’s entry:
Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland met on the set of 2019’s Far From Home and got along crazy well, even though they end up to be rivals in the MCU movie. They laughed so much on set that one time they botched through 40 takes laughing through one simple scene – just check out these bloopers. But when Ryan Reynolds responded to the challenge, he didn’t exactly handstand in solidarity with his Marvel brothers:
Welp. That’s a hard no. Ryan Reynolds is well-known for his sarcastic humor and wit on social media and here he’s channelling the many Instagram users who are simply done with being tagged on Instagram challenges. Maybe he’s a little sour that Deadpool hasn’t been invited to the MCU party just yet.
Before there was Tom Holland, Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal actually had a pretty special bromance going as well after working together on the space thriller Life. Seriously, do yourself a favor and look up their press tour interviews for that movie. It's pure comedic gold. Just check out this “useless interview” hosted by CinemaBlend’s own ReelBlend podcast co-host Kevin McCarthy:
May that be a casual reminder that Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds need to share a scene together someday in the future. Who knows, Mysterio could still be in play in Spider-Man 3, and Peter Parker could use some help if he gets the Sinister Six together. On Friday, Marvel Studios pushed back its entire film slate, but Spider-Man 3 still looks to be on track for a July 2021 release. The production is expected to begin in July according Holland. However, his work on Uncharted has been delayed.
Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more news about MCU actors as they come.