Watch Tom Holland Do Shirtless Spider-Man Challenge, Then Invite Ryan Reynolds And Jake Gyllenhaal

May that be a casual reminder that Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds need to share a scene together someday in the future. Who knows, Mysterio could still be in play in Spider-Man 3, and Peter Parker could use some help if he gets the Sinister Six together. On Friday, Marvel Studios pushed back its entire film slate, but Spider-Man 3 still looks to be on track for a July 2021 release. The production is expected to begin in July according Holland. However, his work on Uncharted has been delayed.