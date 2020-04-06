Video Allegedly Showing Flash Actor Ezra Miller Choking A Woman Emerges

Leave a Comment
This weekend, a video allegedly showing Flash actor Ezra Miller choking a woman and pushing her to the ground emerged. In the clip, a woman, who initially appears relaxed, steps forward to a person many are identifying as the actor. The figure that’s allegedly Miller then says, “Did you wanna fight? Is that the deal?” before grabbing her by the neck. It initially appears as if it’s a joke, but as she’s taken to the ground, the guy filming grows very concerned and says, “Bro” several times as the camera starts getting shaky. The clip then abruptly ends.
The video was reportedly shot in Iceland (per The Daily Beast), but outside of that, very little is known or has been verified about what’s going on. Some fans have speculated it was all a joke. Others have accused Miller of losing control and choking a female fan. You can watch the video for yourself below…
The disturbing video was reportedly posted to Reddit initially and later went viral on Twitter. Several hashtags including some related to “cancelling” the actor also started trending. Very little, however, is clear or above suspicion at this point. We don’t even have any idea when this was shot, as an example.
Ezra Miller first emerged as a breakout star in 2011’s We Need To Talk About Kevin. That was followed that up with roles in Californication, Perks Of Being A Wallflower and Royal Pains before being hired as a major player in both Justice League and Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them. As their celebrity grew, Ezra Miller also emerged as a non-binary and queer icon, cultivating a fiercely independent reputation.
As of this morning, neither Ezra Miller nor publicists (per Page Six) have addressed what happened here. This is leading to a host of theories and a range of fan responses. At this point, it seems like this is too big of a story not to address, but until we hear something official, we’re just going to hold off on drawing any conclusions. Maybe this was a joke gone wrong. Maybe this was some kind of set up. Maybe Miller was having a bad day and took it out on an unsuspecting fan. We just don’t know.
Ezra Miller is next set to appear in the third installment of Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, as well as an eventual Flash solo movie. The project was originally scheduled for a 2021 release date, but it’s unclear if the current production delays across the industry will change that. It’s also unclear if there will be any fallout from the above video. We’ll keep you updated as more information emerges.