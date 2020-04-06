Frozen II’s Olaf Is Getting An Unusual Spinoff With Josh Gad

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

As far as Disney animated blockbusters go, there are few quite as massively popular as the Frozen franchise. Anna and Elsa's first adventure in Arendelle became a pop culture sensation when the original movie arrived in 2013. The House of Mouse broke new ground by releasing a full theatrical sequel, which also made a ton of money at the box office. And it looks like we'll get more of Josh Gad's beloved talking snowman Olaf in a spinoff. Although, it's not a spinoff in the way you might think.