Star Wars’ Lando Calrissian Gets A Spinoff Trilogy In Cool Fan Made Posters

Star Wars is arguably the most popular franchise in the film world. The characters in George Lucas' colorful galaxy have captured generations of moviegoers' hearts, especially the cast of the original trilogy. Billy Dee Williams' Lando Calrissian debuted with Empire Strikes Back, and quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his style and attitude. A fan recently crafted posters that could have been Lando's spinoff trilogy, and the results are super awesome.
The past few years of the Star Wars franchise have brought Lando Calrissian back to the big screen, to the delight of fans. Solo: A Star Wars Story featured Donald Glover as a young Lando, while Billy Dee Williams finally reprised his role in The Rise of Skywalker. But what could a Lando spinoff look like, if he was given his own franchise following Return of the Jedi? These fan posters show what could have been, check it out below.
FOMO alert. These hypothetical Lando Calrissian movies would have taken place in a time before spinoffs became commonplace. And while they never came to fruition, these images show what Billy Dee Williams could have looked like starring in his own adventures through the galaxy far, far away.
The above fan posters come to us from graphic designer/illustrator Peter Stults, who shared them on his personal Twitter account. Perfectly titled The Clarissian Chronicles, they could have featured Lando's various adventures as a smuggler across the galaxy. And he's definitely had a lot of them, even before he met Han and Chewbacca in Solo.
From the looks of it, the first two movies are a prequel of sorts to his eventual appearance in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. At least if the images are any clue. The third chapter is the only one that includes the likes of Han Solo and Chewbacca on the cover. But the Millennium Falcon is prominently featured in all three hypothetical movie posters. After all, he was the owner of the iconic ship before Han eventually won it in a lucky game of Sabacc.
While some Star Wars fans may wish the Lando Calrissian movies were a reality, at least the character has had an exciting resurgence in the galaxy far, far away. The caped smuggler was noticeably missing from both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi when they hit theaters. In addition to not appearing physically, Lando wasn't even mentioned by any of the characters. Luckily that changed with The Rise of Skywalker.
Billy Dee Williams played his iconic role decades after wrapping on Return of the Jedi. Lando had a small but very important role in the events of Episode IX, helping to bring the cavalry in the final battle against the First Order. It was also suggested that Naomi Ackie's newcomer Jannah.
Donald Glover's younger version of Lando was also the scene stealer of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Unfortunately, the movie's disappointing box office performance resulted in any plans for a sequel being halted.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available on DVD and Blu-ray now. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.