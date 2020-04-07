Netflix's Extraction Trailer: Chris Hemsworth And The Russo Brothers Team Up With Gunfights And Action

Leave a Comment
For comic book fans, The Russo Brothers have essentially become living legends. The filmmakers are responsible for some of the best entires in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier. But they did the impossible with their pair of Avengers movies, as Infinity War and Endgame serviced a massive cast of characters. And despite that they've left Marvel behind, they're working with Thor actor Chris Hemsworth on Netflix's movie Extraction. And now we've got the upcoming action thriller's first trailer.
Following their departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Russo Brothers continued to work with some Marvel heroes. They produced the Chadwick Boseman-led movie 21 Bridges, and they've got the same roles for Netflix's Extraction. Check out the first trailer below, featuring a Chris Hemsworth that is noticeably missing any powers of thunder.
The Russo Brothers may have left the MCU for the time being, but that doesn't mean they're done crafting thrilling action sequences. Extraction looks like it's going to be a wild ride, full of explosions and gunfire. And I'm here for it.
The trailer opens on Chris Hemsworth's character Tyler Rake, with the Australian actor looking especially ripped. Tyler is a black market mercenary who is clearly struggling with some personal demons. After jumping from a cliff and spending time at the bottom of a lake, we see the main action of the upcoming movie kick up. We're shown him kicking some ass and taking names, dispatching unknown foes in hand to hand combat. The first fight scene is brutal, with Hemsworth's hulking character eventually throwing a guy into a brick wall. Ouch.
Tyler Rake does have some allies, one of which is played by actress Golshifteh Farahani. Her character seems to have the protagonist's best interests at heart, and is concerned with what's going on in his head, as well as on their various missions. She's later seen using a rocket launcher toward the end of the trailer, so it seems like she'll be getting in on the action as well.
Tyler's mission soon becomes clear, as he's set to extract (wink wink) the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. Unfortunately said crime lord has a ton of enemies, so the quest to save him is basically a suicide mission. But Tyler manages to connect with his target, and I bet Chris Hemsworth's protagonist will be "saved" by him throughout the course of the mission.
In addition to Chris Hemsworth, there's another Marvel actor that appears in Extraction's first trailer. Stranger Things breakout David Harbour is one of Tyler's enemies, one who is a bit more pessimistic about his chances of surviving the mission. Harbour's Marvel debut in Black Widow has been pushed back a number of months, so we'll have to wait until November to see him as Red Guardian. Luckily, Extraction is here to give us our fix of Hopper, especially as the fourth season of Stranger Things suspended filming.
Overall, Extraction looks like it's going to be a thrilling movie experience. The Russo Brothers have proven their ability to tell stories, perfectly balancing action and character-driven story. Clearly they worked well with Chris Hemsworth during Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and it should be interesting to see what the Thor actor brings to the table
Extraction will be released April 24th on Netflix. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.