Justice League’s Cyborg Confirms Snyder Cut Existence, Tells Fans To Ignore Trolls

The DC live-action universe has had an interesting life in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. One of the most infamous low point of the property came with 2017's Justice League. After Zack Snyder left the blockbuster due to a family tragedy, Joss Whedon came in to complete the project and make sure it hits theaters at its planned release date. The results left much to be desired, and the campaign for the #SnyderCut was born. Actor Ray Fisher played Cyborg in Justice League, and recently confirmed that alternate cut did indeed exist.
Conversations around the Snyder Cut have kept Justice League at the heart of pop culture for years. There's been much debate about the legitimacy of said cut over the years, although Zack Snyder himself has been sharing information and unseen images on Vero. Now Ray Fisher has weighed in, seemingly giving hope to moviegoers who are holding out for the alternate version of Justice League. As the 32 year-old actor explained,
We're at a point where we can acknowledge the Snyder Cut does exist, and if you speak to anyone that says it doesn't exist then they're trying to troll you, so do not engage with them, don't feed the trolls.
Well, that seems pretty cut and dry. The Snyder Cut is out there, at least according to those intimately involved in Justice League's production. As such, Ray Fisher advises those DC fans be patient and not engage with any naysayers or trolls online. What superheroic point of view.
Ray Fisher's comments about the Snyder Cut come from his recent Twitch session, in which the actor streamed himself playing video games. This also gives him the ability to directly communicate with the fans. The conversation inevitably turned to Justice League, and the long awaited alternate cut of the movie. Fisher knows first hand about the footage that was eventually reshot or cut from Joss Whedon's version of the movie. What's more, he seems confident about the Snyder Cut's existence.
After Justice League failed to resonate with audiences, moviegoers almost immediately began campaigning for the Snyder Cut of the movie. While this originally seemed like a pipe dream, the past few years have seen the movement gain more followers and traction. Money has been raised in order to help get the message out, and the full cast (and Subway?) recently threw their support behind the alternate cut of the movie. But whether it ever sees the light of day remains to be seen.
Of course, the Snyder Cut of Justice League is likely not a finished film. There should be visual effects that weren't finished, as well as scenes that weren't cut properly. As such, more money would likely be needed in order to produce the movie as Zack Snyder originally intended. Distribution also takes money, and it seems unlikely that Warner Bros. would be willing to shell more out for such a financially disappointing blockbuster.
The next installment in the DCEU is Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.