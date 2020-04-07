Justice League’s Cyborg Confirms Snyder Cut Existence, Tells Fans To Ignore Trolls

After Justice League failed to resonate with audiences, moviegoers almost immediately began campaigning for the Snyder Cut of the movie. While this originally seemed like a pipe dream, the past few years have seen the movement gain more followers and traction. Money has been raised in order to help get the message out, and the full cast (and Subway?) recently threw their support behind the alternate cut of the movie. But whether it ever sees the light of day remains to be seen.