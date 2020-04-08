New Sonic The Hedgehog Video Reveals Cool Easter Eggs, Including Some You May Have Missed

The five Sonic the Hedgehog Easter eggs highlighted in this video are just the tip of the proverbial iceberg, so remember to keep your eyes peeled when checking out the movie. With a cast that included Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter, the eponymous character’s first big screen appearance saw him teaming up with Sheriff Tom Wachowski and clashing with the evil Dr. Robotnik, who, like his video game counterpart, is also called Eggman, albeit for the ship he drives rather than his appearance.