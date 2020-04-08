Godzilla Vs Kong Merchandise Seemingly Reveals Another Monster Heading To The Big Screen

Leave a Comment
With three installments under its belt, Warner Bros.’ MonsterVerse is moving right along. The films have already reintroduced audiences to Godzilla and King Kong, and the two are now set to bump heads in the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong. The kaiju film will focus primarily on the brawl between the God of Destruction and the King of the Jungle, but it may also feature the debut of a brand-new Titan.
Godzilla vs. Kong merchandise recently surfaced on social media in the form of five action figures. While the first four are variations of Godzilla and Kong, the fifth is a character named Nozuki.
Based on the action figure, Nozuki appears to be a reptilian creature with a body resembling that of a snake. The creature also has wings that are similar to those of King Ghidorah.
This wouldn’t be the first time Godzilla vs. Kong merchandise has potentially revealed a plot point from the film. Another action figure seemed to confirm the inclusion of the fan-favorite Mechagodzilla.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters utilized more than a few monsters from kaiju lore, yet it was clear that the MonsterVerse had only scratched the surface when it came to its ferocious stars. Introducing a new Titan feels like a natural way to expand on the mythology that longtime fans of the Toho productions have loved for decades. And bringing in Nozuki also makes sense in regard to the MonsterVerse’s current storyline.
In the closing moments of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, mercenary leader Alan Jonah – the film’s antagonist -- purchased one of the severed heads of the deceased King Ghidorah. So is it possible Nozuki could be a creature engineered from the remains of Ghidorah? It’s certainly a rossibility.
Godzilla vs. Kong will continue to expand upon the rise of the Titans, which began at the end of King of the Monsters. The film is also confirmed to focus on a human-led conspiracy that could wipe out all monsters – both good and bad.
Other than the larger than life titular characters, who could create some serious thrills for audiences, the movie is also said to feature plenty of human elements. Eiza González, who has an undisclosed role, explained that there are two young female characters at the film’s core. While it’s easy to get lost in the spectacle of the films, the MonsterVerse has attempted to inject human drama into past installments, with varying degrees of success.
With a new Titan now in the public consciousness, hype and speculation among fans is sure to ramp up. Those curious about Nozuki’s potential role will also have plenty of time to think on it since the film will be coming out later than expected. Godzilla vs. Kong is expected to hit theaters on November 20.