Everything You Need To Know About Flashpoint Before The Flash Movie

In the classic Barry Allen story, his mother was killed when he was very young and his father is living out his years in jail under charge of her murder. Reverse-Flash is the true murderer and framed Henry. You’d think this would be a dream come true for Barry since he’s spent his life wishing he could be with his mom, but the cost is too high. The world is a much darker place with this small shift in time. He must try to replicate the incident that turns him into the Flash.