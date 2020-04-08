Robert Pattinson's Batman Isn't 'Fully Formed' Yet, According To Matt Reeves

Robert Pattinson will be the seventh actor to play Batman in a live action feature-length film, so needless to say that it’s important that he comes across as unique compared to his predecessors. Costume-wise, from what little has been shown so far, it certainly seems like Pattinson’s Batman will be visually distinctive. But as far as characterization goes, aside from this Bruce Wayne’s detective skills being highlighted more than previous film Batmans (Batmen?), we’re still largely in the dark about what to expect from him, and it may be a while before any concrete details are revealed.