What To Watch On Netflix If You Love Happy, Romantic Movies

The Kissing Booth

The Kissing Booth is based on a Wattpad novel, so you already know the deal. It involves an older bad boy (Jacob Elordi), a quirky teen girl (Joey King), and a kissing booth. Elle (Joey King) is in love with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney)’s older brother Noah (Jacob Elordi), because of course. Like any great young adult story, The Kissing Booth has a love triangle, but not in the traditional sense. Lee becomes upset when he finds out about Elle and Noah because it breaks their rules. The Kissing Booth fulfills the fantasy of many young girls and boys: falling for your best friend’s hot older brother only to find out that he likes you too.

Stream it on Netflix here.