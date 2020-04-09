Watch This Montage Of Celebrities Losing Their Minds During Quarantine

Leave a Comment
I feel like it's safe to say that, while most of us in the United States seem to be handling this whole self-isolation thing pretty well, it's far from easy for any of us. By this point, nearly a month in, we're all likely starting to go a little stir crazy. It turns out, we're not the only ones. Even celebrities, who likely live in houses much bigger than yours with much more fun stuff to do inside them, are also going slowly bonkers. Some of them aren't doing it slowly.
Without a movie or a TV show to make your favorite actors are using Instagram and Twitter as their doorway to the rest of us, and...man, they are producing some content. You've probably seen a few of these pieces going viral in your feed, but, as a gift(?) for you, Cinemablend's own Jeff McCobb has collected a lot of these clips in one easy to reference place. Check out his video below of your favorite celebrity clearly having run out of things to do.
Needless to say, there's a lot to unpack here. Modonna is singing in her bathroom, Florence Pugh is making toast, Sam Neill is washing his shoes. Some of these were clearly done for the silly fun of it all. Honestly, considering the stuff Sam Neill has put on Twitter, I feel like we might have seen the shoe laundering video even if we weren't all in lockdown. The same thing goes for Jack Black's mostly naked dance video.
And in defense of Florence Pugh, the toast bit is funny, and she's been doing a lot of more complicated cooking on social media. Seriously, Netflix needs to give her a cooking show, I'd watch.
Then there are the more complicated videos. The fact that Julianne Moore's son edited and scored a video of her washing a pot is like Schrodinger's Instagram, it's simultaneously ridiculous and impressive. There's no question they were bored out of their minds, but most of us would have probably given up on that job before it was done. At some point I was have stopped and just wondered why I was doing this. That this got completed shows commitment.
In many ways, as Jeff points out in the video, celebrities are really not "just like us," but it would seem in one key way they are. They're all sort of going nuts just like us. I mean, maybe we're not all crashing through towers of blocks like a bull in a Jenga shop, but we've probably all started to look for equally creative ways to keep ourselves entertained. Sometimes, you need to take a break from your third rewatching of Tiger King to do something else for a little while. And most of us can't play the banjo like Steve Martin.
This too shall pass, but it won't be passing anytime too soon, which means we'll probably have even more videos of celebrities being intentionally, or unintentionally, silly.