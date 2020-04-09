Star Wars’ Domhnall Gleeson Wishes Hux Had A Bigger Part In The Rise Of Skywalker

General Hux had an amusing arc throughout the last trilogy of Star Wars movies. He had a competitive relationship with Kylo Ren, as they fought for Snoke's approval before his untimely death. Hux had a huge plot twist in The Rise of Skywalker, as it was revealed that he was actually a spy for The Resistance. He ended up unceremoniously killed off by Allegiant General Pryde, but it turns out that Domhnall Gleeson wished that he made it further into the movie's runtime. As the actor recently put it,