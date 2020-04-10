What Fantastic Beasts 3 Can Learn From The Prisoner Of Azkaban

In The Prisoner of Azkaban, there’s this warmth about the message audiences receive by the end of the movie. There’s clearly more to the story in the upcoming movies that are subtly set up, but it’s made in a way that allows for the specific happenings of the movie to have a payoff. Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger are moving into their teen years and each figuring out who they want to be as adults. For Harry, he is wrestling with this needing this sense of belonging from the trauma of losing his own parents (and Sirius Black certainly comes into play here). Hermione is growing away from her prim childish ways as she stands up to Draco. Fantastic Beasts 3 could use this kind of centering – especially as it marks a middle point for the series.