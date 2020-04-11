Chris Evans Has Thoughts On His Role In Not Another Teen Movie And They May Surprise You

Leave a Comment
Chris Evans has more than proven that he’s not only a great actor -- he’s also just a really likeable, down-to-earth guy. Those qualities have helped make him one of the most famous men in the world. They were also very much on display when he was recently asked his thoughts about his risque role in Not Another Teen Movie, and he gave a pretty surprising answer.
Not Another Teen Movie was one of Chris Evans’ first big film roles. The 2001 comedy parodies tons of '80s and ‘90s teen classics, like 10 Things I Hate About You, She’s All That, and Varsity Blues. Chris Evans plays Jake, the “Popular Jock” stereotype and is part of many of the movie’s most memorable scenes in which he strategically covers his body in whipped cream (and a banana) to win the affection of his love interest.
To say that’s not something we’d expect Steve Rogers to star in would be a bit of an understatement. But it doesn’t seem like Chris Evans is particularly embarrassed by his performance in Not Another Teen Movie. When he recently saw a image of the whipped cream bikini scene, he was all smiles as he offered a bit of perspective on his role in the movie (via Esquire):
You do what you gotta do to earn your stripes. At the time, I was so thrilled to be a part of the movie it didn’t even cross my mind that it was some sort of like a artistic compromise or something. I thought it was hilarious at the time.
To be fair, it is pretty hilarious and, as far as first big film roles go, it could be a lot worse. Plus, it says a lot about Chris Evans that even back then, he didn’t take himself too seriously -- and he was willing to put himself (and his butt -- quite literally) on the line to get his foot in the door. It also shows that he’s got a good sense of humor about his earliest career moves. After all, few actors can say they have a perfect filmography.
It took Chris Evans a few more years to earn Captain America’s stripes -- but he slowly built up a career. He even had a test run at superhero stardom in the Fantastic Four franchise, though that obviously didn’t work out quite the way anyone hoped.
That’s okay, though -- many of us would agree he ended up exactly where he was supposed to. Chris Evans’ run in the MCU shows he’s come a long way since Not Another Teen Movie. Additionally, his post-Avengers roles, have shown that he may be eager to branch out and do some more comedic roles in the future, albeit ones that probably feature a bit less whipped cream. Evans' next role will be in Apple TV+'s Defending Jacob, which premieres on April 24.