Chris Hemsworth Gave A Funny Fake Avengers Spoiler To His Netflix Co-Star To Keep Him Off The Scent

Leave a Comment
Keeping a secret can be hard, especially when you’re an actor starring in a Marvel project. Some members of the MCU family like, Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland, have a tough time keeping their lips sealed, but most of them know how to avoid dropping spoilers when faced with questions Rudhraksh Jaiswal tried to get some Avengers: Endgame spoilers out of his Extraction co-star Chris Hemsworth, and the Thor actor ultimately faked him out:
I told him to give me one spoiler and he gave me fake spoilers to confuse me so that I don’t ask him again. He told me that Spider-Man will turn into Ant-Man. I asked him how is this possible and he said you have to watch the movie for that.
This story, which Rudhraksh Jaiswal shared with Koimoi, illustrates just how protective Marvel’s stars are of their projects. It may seem a bit much that Chris Hemsworth lied to his him about the film but, at least, Jaiswal was later able to walk out of the film knowing that nothing had truly been spoiled for him. Plus, it’s clear to see that Hemsworth was only having fun with him.
So far, Chris Hemsworth has been able to avoid dropping any major spoilers for a Marvel film and isn’t keen on doing so anytime soon. As mentioned, his Thor: Ragnaork co-star, Mark Ruffalo, has a reputation for dropping spoilers and even accidentally live streamed some of Ragnarok before its theatrical release. Despite Ruffalo’s slip-ups though, Hemsworth considers him to be one of his favorite co-stars.
The last decade has been filled with Marvel Cinematic Universe films and, with each impending release, the actors are faced with potentially spoiler-inducing questions. Yet they do their best to curve the any potential leaks.
For instance, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo released messages asking fans not to spoil the movies for one another. Several Marvel stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Jeremy Renner would endorse this policy.
In addition, Marvel and Disney have also trained the stars to deflect when asked questions. While some choose to answer in more formal and generic ways, others like to have fun with interviewers or fans. Benedict Cumberbatch, in particular, gave a hilarious answer when asked about Doctor Strange’s fate following the events of Avengers: Infinity War.
And Cumberbatch is far from the only troll in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi recently teased fans with fake script pages for Thor: Love and Thunder.
The MCU will be back at full steam when things get back to normal, which means more questions will be coming. But if anything, Chris Hemsworth and his fellow Marvel stars should still be able to keep secrets to themselves. Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction arrives on Netflix on April 24.