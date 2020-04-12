San Andreas 2? Alexandra Daddario Still Sounds Game For Sequel With Dwayne Johnson

Alexandra Daddario played Blake Gaines, who spends much of the movie trying to reunite with her parents following a devastating Los Angeles earthquake. San Andreas was one of the first movies that really put the actress on the map. In the years since, she’s kept up a steady stream of film and TV projects, including reuniting with her San Andreas dad in Baywatch. But when asked if she thinks she’ll ever get a chance to reprise that fictional familial bond in a San Andreas sequel, Alexandra Daddario said this to ComingSoon.net: