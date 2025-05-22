Alexandra Daddario Is Looking Pretty In Pink For Her Latest Photoshoot, But It's The Sheer Cottagecore Dress I Can't Get Enough Of

As we look forward to Alexandra Daddario being part of the 2025 movie calendar with her first film in years, of course the brunette beauty is going to be on a magazine or two. The 39-year-old is on the cover of Hamptons Magazine, and her looks are giving cottagecore queen.

I Love Alexandra Daddario's Sheer Cottagecore Dress

As of late, Daddario has been more well known for wearing black sheer dresses , including the time she wore a gorgeous one just weeks after welcoming her baby’s birth on Halloween . Her latest shoot is all about bright colors and romantic silhouettes. Check it out:

A post shared by Hamptons Magazine (@hamptonsmag) A photo posted by on

There’s so many amazing looks here, but the one I want to talk about is on the third slide. You know, the sheer one with ruffles galore and multicolored lace? It’s everything to me. Sure, I love the more classic dress in the second slide with a neutral beige tulle material, her fun polka dot fringe white dress and the blue cotton candy dress she’s teased before , but there’s something so airy and unique about the ruffle dress. She looks like a fairy and princess all at once as the photo has her posing with dessert.

Shop Alexandra Daddario's Look

If you love the look as much as I do, the first thing you’re going to do is try and find it, but don’t worry I’ve done some research myself. While, as expected, I can't find the exact dress readily available online as most dresses in magazines go, I did find a couple of dresses that highlight the trends she’s embodying.

As you may be aware of, sheer looks have been all the rage for a while, especially among Hollywood stars ( like Kristen Stewart’s recent pink Cannes look ). But Daddario’s dress, which was paired with silver-accented accessories with her headband and cream heels, adds the layer of ruffles and lace to the equation. I had no idea all these ideas would work together, but it feels both bohemian and totally comfy. Check out these retail dresses with all these elements:

$99 at Urban Outfitters (US) This pink tiered ruffled dress with two different patterns may not be the dress Alexandra Daddario wore on the magazine, but it's definitely similar. Buy it on Urban Outfitters.

$188 at Anthropologie (US) And this sheer pink dress from Anthropologie is also right on target with Daddario's pretty pink look.

These are so cute for summer! I’d recommend these for your vacation plans or a day out in the sun.

Anyways, Alexandra Daddario has a lot on the way, including a comedy called A Tree Fell in the Woods with Josh Gad, Jen Tullock, Ashley Park and Daveed Diggs coming this June. It’s about four adults whose relationships take a turn when a tree unexpectedly falls in the woods. Next year, she’ll play Kitty Hershey alongside Finn Wittrock’s Milton Hershey in Mark Waters’ Hershey, a movie literally about the chocolate company. And where there’s Daddario projects to promote, there will be more fashion inspo!