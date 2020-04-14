Samuel L. Jackson’s Favorite Avenger Might Surprise You

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong for well over a decade, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Samuel L. Jackson has been involved from the very beginning, appearing as Nick Fury at the very tail end of the first Iron Man movie. Jackson has been seen as Fury in a whopping ten Marvel installments as his cycloptic alter ego, in addition to a bevy of TV and video game appearances. He was recently asked which Avenger was his favorite, and the answer might surprise you.
Given his long tenure in the MCU, Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has interacted with a ton of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. As such, he's likely got some opinions about the various denizens of the shared universe. Jackson was recently asked who his favorite Avenger was, and the results could be surprising. Because after first saying Fury (can you blame him?), he landed on Black Widow. Check out the video of his response below,
Touche. Without giving any reasoning or context, Samuel L. Jackson revealed that Scarlet Johansson's Black Widow is actually his favorite member of The Avengers. So he must be psyched about her long awaited solo flick coming to theaters in November.
Samuel L. Jackson offered his favorite Avenger during an appearance on THR. Some fans might be surprised that Black Widow was the choice, considering how closely Nick Fury (and Jackson) with other heroes in the MCU. He's obviously got a relationship with Iron Man, and also worked closely with Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. But it looks like Scarlett Johansson's super spy is ultimately his number 1.
While it doesn't look like Samuel L. Jackson will appear in the upcoming Black Widow movie, he's definitely shared a ton of screen time with the likes of Natasha Romanoff. Fury worked with Widow years before the events of the first Avengers movie, allowing them to have a great shorthand. What's more, they were the two biggest supporting characters in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, in addition to Age of Ultron.
Black Widow is a beloved character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is in many ways the heart of The Avengers. She's also one of the few characters without any superpowers, which adds another level of tension to her action. Fans have been calling for a solo flick for years, and luckily it's finally happening with Cate Shortland's Black Widow.
It should be interesting to see how Black Widow changes what we know about the character. Set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, the long awaited so flick will reveal more about Natasha's dark backstory and her original chosen family. What's more, Black Widow will also give new context to the character's motivations throughout the MCU, including her shocking death.
Black Widow will arrive in theaters on November 7th, taking the release date originally intended for The Eternals. As for Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, he's going to appear in the animated Disney+ series What If...? Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.