More Brand New Dune Images Give Us First Look At Oscar Issac, Josh Brolin, And More

With so many of this summer's films delayed, many a moviegoers' eyes have shifted over to the end of the year, where either new films have kept their release dates, or movies planned for earlier this year have been rescheduled. One of the most exciting films on the way, has to be Dune, the much anticipated adaptation of Frank Herbert's influential science fiction novel by Arrival director Denis Villeneuve. The first look at the new film gave us a shot of Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides on an alien world, but there are several other shots making the rounds giving us our first look at other characters.