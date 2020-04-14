Kevin Hart Has A Motivational Message For Fans During Coronavirus Isolation

Before the quarantine and even before Jumanji: The Next Level came out, Kevin Hart endured a serious car accident that left him injured and needing back surgery and physical therapy. This caused lots of physical and mental changes in the actor, saying the ordeal caused him to have a new appreciation and understanding on life. He shared an emotional video on the accident, saying "his world was changed forever," so it's not a surprise he's still making changes all these months later.