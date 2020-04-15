Would Sophie Turner Play Jean Grey In The MCU? Here’s What She Said

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique position currently. We're occupying the interim period between phases, and there are a ton of lingering questions in the ether. One of which is what exactly the studio will be doing with characters that were acquired from its deal with Fox, including the Fantastic Four and X-Men. The latter of which had a long tenure in theaters, ending with Dark Phoenix. Sophie Turner played the title character after debuting in X-Men: Apocalypse, so would she be down to reprise the role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe?