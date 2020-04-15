Would Sophie Turner Play Jean Grey In The MCU? Here’s What She Said

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique position currently. We're occupying the interim period between phases, and there are a ton of lingering questions in the ether. One of which is what exactly the studio will be doing with characters that were acquired from its deal with Fox, including the Fantastic Four and X-Men. The latter of which had a long tenure in theaters, ending with Dark Phoenix. Sophie Turner played the title character after debuting in X-Men: Apocalypse, so would she be down to reprise the role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Sophie Turner is best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, but the X-Men franchise made her a bonafide film actress. Her role was greatly expanded in Dark Phoenix, as the movie was focused on on her sanity and new terrifying power. The Queen of the North was recently asked if she'd be down to play Jean Grey in the MCU, to which Turner said:
I don’t even know what the deal is, whether Disney wants to continue on the X-Men journey. I would always be down to go back to that character and that cast and that experience… we had the best time on those movies. I would kill to go back.
Well that is pretty cut and dry. It looks like Sophie Turner is not only interested in playing Jean Grey, but would "kill" for the chance to portray her signature mutant character. Although whether or not that ever happens remains to be seen, as Marvel Studios continues to keep its cards close to the chest.
Sophie Turner's comments to Variety are sure to excite the comic book fans out there, who are hoping to finally see the X-Men join the MCU. The titular team of mutants are some of Marvel's most popular characters, so they've been noticeably absent from the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the past decade and change of filmmaking. But with Disney after acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, said crossover finally feels like it could happen.
Unfortunately, there's no indication as to when Marvel might introduce mutants, or who might be playing the iconic group of characters. While Sophie Turner is clearly interested in playing Jean Grey again, I doubt that the studio is intending on bringing back the same cast from the X-Men franchise. Dark Phoenix didn't necessarily end the property on a high note, so it would make sense of Marvel wanted to start from scratch with a new cast of faces.
I'm also eager to see how Scarlet Witch might factor into the X-Men's introduction. In the comics she's a mutant and Magneto's daughter, while the MCU gave her abilities through undergoing genetic experiments in connection with Loki's staff. Could she be the key to bringing mutants into the blockbuster? Elizabeth Olsen's character is clearly going to be important in Phase Four, appearing in both WandaVision on Disney+ and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on November 6th, while Sophie Turner is currently starring in Survive on Quibi. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.