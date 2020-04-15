See What Christopher Reeve’s Superman Would Look Like In Henry Cavill’s Costume

Seeing these two great Superman actors combined together obviously makes one wonder about the future of the character, except that, at this point, there apparently isn't one. While many DC movies are in some form of production, there's apparently no plan for Superman going forward. Henry Cavill's contract to play the big blue boy scout is, apparently, over, and while Warner Bros. could easily go back to him to try and work out another movie if the studio wanted that, it can just as easily go elsewhere and start something new. Since that's what's happening with Batman right now, it certainly feels like that's the more likely option.