Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Chris Pratt Transformed His Hair Into Wolverine’s And Hugh Jackman Approves

Leave a Comment
The world is currently in an unprecedented time, with the population being urged to stay home. Many people out there are going a little stir crazy as a result, and celebrities are no exception. Plenty of public figures have opened their homes (digitally) to the public, and shared how they're keeping busy during this period of physical distance. Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt has been super active on social media, and recently transformed his hair into Wolverine's classic pointy do. What's more, he got approval from none other than Hugh Jackman himself.
Chris Pratt has been posting plenty of content on social media lately, likely as a result of not being able to work and being at home. After all, he was in the middle of filming Jurassic World: Dominion when the set was shut down. Pratt recently pushed his hair up and out into a Wolverine-esque look and posted it on his Instagram Story with the hashtag #QuarantineWolverine. And it eventually got the attention of the man who played the character throughout the X-Men franchise, Mr. Hugh Jackman.
Despite not being tagged in Chris Pratt's Instagram Story, Hugh Jackman re-posted on his own, adding an adorable gif featuring Troll dolls. Check out Hugh Jackman's response below, complete with Patt's original hair transformation.
While giving his approval to Chris Pratt's attempt at the Wolverine, it looks like Hugh Jackman might have also been poking fun at the Parks and Recreation alum. Because I'm not sure that "cute" is what Pratt was going for, especially when attempting to emulate such a ferocious Marvel hero.
There's a distinct chance that Hugh Jackman is trolling Chris Pratt. The 51 year-old actor regularly uses social media to spar with his fellow superhero actors, in particular his never-ending "feud" with Ryan Reynolds. So it's definitely possible that he's poking fun at Pratt in his response to the Logan hairdo. Especially considering how he delivered his response.
Hugh Jackman's "cute" comment is actually a gif of two trolls dolls. This could be a coincidence, but it's also possible that he literally searched for something to troll Chris Pratt with. He even tagged the Guardians of the Galaxy actor to ensure that he'd see it. Way to throw shade, Jackman.
Both Hugh Jackman and Chris Pratt's name have become synonymous with their respective superhero alter ego throughout the years. Jackman recently ended his long tenure as Wolverine with James Gunn's Oscar nominated movie Logan. As for Pratt, he's already appeared in four Marvel movies as Peter Quill/ Star-Lord, and is set to complete the character's arc with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, it opened up the possibility of the X-Men finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, Hugh Jackman had already hung up his claws, and stopped rocking Wolverine's signature hairdo. So if the mutants end up joining the MCU, smart money says another actor will have to play the part.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on November 6th, while the X-Men's long gestating New Mutants movie doesn't have a new date after being pulled when theaters began closing. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.