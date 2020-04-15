Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Chris Pratt Transformed His Hair Into Wolverine’s And Hugh Jackman Approves

Chris Pratt has been posting plenty of content on social media lately, likely as a result of not being able to work and being at home. After all, he was in the middle of filming Jurassic World: Dominion when the set was shut down. Pratt recently pushed his hair up and out into a Wolverine-esque look and posted it on his Instagram Story with the hashtag #QuarantineWolverine. And it eventually got the attention of the man who played the character throughout the X-Men franchise, Mr. Hugh Jackman.