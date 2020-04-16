The Green Hornet Is Getting Another Shot At Being A Hollywood Franchise

With a new reboot comes a new opportunity to throw a fresh coat of paint onto something as historic as The Green Hornet. As no writing or directing talent has been signed yet, there’s no telling what this next chapter in the franchise will look like. But if The Batman’s new revival is leaning towards something more gritty and noir-ish, it couldn’t hurt for The Green Hornet and Kato to take the same tactic, would it? Maybe if everyone plays their cards right, Britt Reid and Bruce Wayne could meet up again, in a crossover event that could rival even the best that Marvel Studios could produce.