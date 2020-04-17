Here's What Disney+ Is Adding In May 2020

Leave a Comment
May looks like it's going to be another month of sitting at home and watching a lot of TV. Luckily we have Disney+ adding a ton of new content next month, just like it did this month, that will likely keep us all glued to the screen. We're getting a couple of new original series, along with new episodes of the existing shows, as well as a heap of new library content.
The single biggest thing coming to Disney+ is probably the end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The much loved series came back after years off the air to do one final season for the new streaming service. We'll get the final two episodes hitting in the first few days of May, with Episode 11 hitting on Friday May 1, and the final episode arriving only a few days later on May the Fourth. The unofficial Star Wars day will also see the beginning of a new documentary series focused on the creation of the first season of The Mandalorian.
May 1 will also see the debut of a brand new series, Prop Culture, which will take a look back at famous movie props from classic Disney films. Unlike other Disney+ series, Prop Culture, and another new show, The Big Fib, debuting later in the month, will drop all episodes at once rather than going weekly, so you can binge them all the way through if you so desire.
Also, don't sleep on John Carter debuting on Disney+. While it's a movie with issues, it's a better film than its reputation would imply. It's worth a look.
Friday, May 1
Awesome Animals (S1)
Birth of Europe (S1)
Bride of Boogedy
Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)
CAR SOS (S1 - S7)
Disney Kirby Buckets (S1-S3)
George of the Jungle
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
How to Play Baseball
In Beaver Valley
Lost Treasures of Egypt (S1)
Love & Vets (S1)
Nature’s Half Acre
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Prairie Dog Manor (S1)
Primal Survivor (S1-S4)
Prowlers of the Everglades
Secrets of the Zoo
Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa
Survive the Tribe (S1)
United States of Animals (S1)
Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)
Water Birds
Be Our Chef - Episode 106 "Slimy Yet Satisfying"
Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Episode 711 "Shattered"
Disney Family Sundays - Episode 126 "Star Wars: Clock"
One Day At Disney - Episode 122 "Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor"
Prop Culture - Series Premiere - All 8 Episodes Available
Saturday, May 2
John Carter
Monday, May 4
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - Series Premiere - Episode 101 "Directing"
Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Series Finale - Episode 712 "Victory and Death"
There's a lot more fun to be had in the rest of the month. Mid-May will see the debut of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil to Disney+ which, due to the early Disney+ release of Frozen II and Onward on the service, means the only Disney film not on the service that has even seen a theatrical release since the beginning of 2019 is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
The same day, we'll see another new original series, It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, in which the voice of Disney's two most famous dogs, Goofy and Pluto, hangs out with real life dogs. There is a lot of dog content on Disney+.
Finally, my serious Disney nerds will want to make a note for May 22, as that date will see the debut of the 2009 documentary The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story, which will chronicle the life of the brothers who wrote some of the most iconic music for both Disney movies and the theme parks. We'll also see Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair, a 1964 episode of Walt Disney's Wonderful World of Color, which shows off the different attractions that Disney created for the fair, which then later became attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
Friday, May 8
Be Our Chef - Episode 107 "Anyone Can Cook"
Disney Family Sundays - Episode 127 "Star Wars: Hanging Art"
One Day At Disney - Episode 123 "Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host"
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - Episode 102 "Legacy"
Disney Insider - Episode 105 "Running through Disney, Sorcerer's Arena, Opening the Archives"
Friday, May 15
Furry Files
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Be Our Chef - Episode 108 "Worth Melting For"
Disney Family Sundays - Episode 128 "Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass"
One Day At Disney - Episode 124 "Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand"
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - Episode 103 "Cast"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer - Series Premiere - Episode 101 "Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs"
Friday, May 22
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story
Disney Just Roll with It (S1)
Disney Mech-X4 (S1-2)
Disney Vampirina (S2)
Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Heartland Docs, DVM (S1)
Hello, Dolly!
Marvel's Future Adventures (S2)
The Big Fib - Series Premiere - All 15 Episodes Available
Be Our Chef - Episode 109 "Tiana's Place"
Disney Family Sundays - Episode 129 "Bambi: Lanterns"
One Day At Disney - Episode 125 "Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer"
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - Episode 104 "Technology"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer - Episode 102 "Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs"
Friday, May 29
Disney Doc McStuffins (S5)
Disney Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (S1)
Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (S1-2)
Mickey and the Seal
The Moon-Spinners
Violetta (S2)
Be Our Chef - Episode 110 "Woody's Lunchbox"
Disney Family Sundays - Episode 130 "Nightmare Before Christmas: Candy Bowl"
One Day At Disney - Episode 126 "Jerome Ranft: Pixar Sculpton"
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - Episode 105 "Practical"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer - Episode 103 "Macot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners"
There's a lot of good stuff to enjoy in may, and we already know that June is going to include Artemis Fowl, a film planned for a theatrical release that will instead appear on Disney+. That already makes June look exciting on the streaming service.
What are you most excited to see on Disney+ in May? Let us know in the comments.